Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 42 Cattle Farms in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 42.Authorities announced the new tally as of 2 p.m. Thursday following the confirmation of four additional infections in the Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected last Thursday, the virus has spread to a total of 42 cattle farms in 14 cities and counties across South Korea.As more suspected cases are awaiting test results, the government plans to secure four million doses of vaccine by the end of this month to complete the inoculation of cattle nationwide by early November.Considering the three-week period for antibody formation, authorities expect the situation to stabilize within next month.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.