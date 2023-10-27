Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling People Power Party’s innovation committee, Ihn Yo-han, has vowed to guide the party toward the correct path by having it take what he described as a “necessary and bitter pill.”Ihn made the remark on Thursday during a news conference at the National Assembly with regard to the direction the committee will pursue in its operation, saying he prescribes medicine all the time as a doctor.Ihn apparently was using such metaphor to express the committee’s intent to overhaul the party just like how hospitals treat patients by prescribing medicine.Asked whether the committee will address the issue of party nomination of candidates, Ihn vowed to strengthen the party’s foundation as he said a house needs to have a firm basis.The committee chief said his basic principles are communication, sacrifice and not hating others even if they think differently,Ihn, who previously unveiled plans to visit the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju, said he plans to request an audience with former President Lee Myung-bak and visit Daegu to meet with former President Park Geun-hye.