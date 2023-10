Photo : KBS News

Hyundai Motor Company has estimated that its operating profit for the third quarter came to some three-point-eight trillion won, or the highest figure to be posted for the July-September period.The auto giant said Thursday that its tentative estimates show that its operating profit stood at a little over three-point-eight trillion won in the third quarter, up more than 146 percent from the same period last year.The tentative figure is the highest for the third quarter and zero-point-62 percent higher than a projection issued by Yonhap Infomax.Hyundai Motor’s cumulative operating profit in the first three quarters amounted to some eleven-point-six trillion won, or nearly double the amount posted during the same period last year.Market observers say if the carmaker continues to achieve strong performance, its annual operating profit could surpass 15 trillion won.