Israel Says Hamas Used N. Korean, Iranian Weapons in Oct 7 Attack

Written: 2023-10-27 08:40:54Updated: 2023-10-27 08:49:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The Israeli military has claimed that the Palestinian militant group Hamas used North Korean and Iranian weapons in its attacks on Israel on October 7. 

This assertion was made on Thursday during an official media tour, where they displayed a variety of weapons recovered from communities in southern Israel attacked by the militants.

The weapons included landmines, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), homemade drones, Iranian-made mortar rounds, and North Korean RPGs.

According to an Israeli military official, approximately five to ten percent of the weapons were of Iranian origin, ten percent were North Korean, while the rest were produced within the Gaza Strip. 

The official said that the most surprising aspect was the quantity of weapons that had been brought into Israel 

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating its operatives to commit massacres.
 
The Israeli military is preparing for a ground offensive to eradicate Hamas while continuing airstrikes on Gaza.
