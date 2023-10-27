Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Third Round of Fukushima Water Release to Start November 2

Written: 2023-10-27 08:53:04Updated: 2023-10-27 09:00:44

Third Round of Fukushima Water Release to Start November 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The third round of releasing contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea will reportedly start on November 2. 

According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) announced its plan to discharge 78-hundred tons of treated water over a 17-day period starting on November 2, following a similar approach to the previous two rounds of releases.

TEPCO will reportedly begin preparing for the third round of release next Monday. 

Last Thursday, TEPCO said the water that will be discharged next month contains traces of radionuclides, but the levels meet safety standards for release. 

TEPCO carried out the first round of release from August 24 to September 11, and the second round from October 5 to 23. About 7,800 tons of wastewater was also released in each round.

It plans to carry out four rounds of releases within the current fiscal year ending in March 2024, totaling 31-thousand-300 tons of discharged water.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >