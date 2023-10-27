Third Round of Fukushima Water Release to Start November 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The third round of releasing contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea will reportedly start on November 2.According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) announced its plan to discharge 78-hundred tons of treated water over a 17-day period starting on November 2, following a similar approach to the previous two rounds of releases.TEPCO will reportedly begin preparing for the third round of release next Monday.Last Thursday, TEPCO said the water that will be discharged next month contains traces of radionuclides, but the levels meet safety standards for release.TEPCO carried out the first round of release from August 24 to September 11, and the second round from October 5 to 23. About 7,800 tons of wastewater was also released in each round.It plans to carry out four rounds of releases within the current fiscal year ending in March 2024, totaling 31-thousand-300 tons of discharged water.