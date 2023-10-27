Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 47 Cattle Farms

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms in South Korea with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 47.Authorities announced the new tally as of 8 a.m. Friday, following the confirmation of five additional infections in the Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces and Incheon.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected last Thursday, the virus has spread to a total of 47 cattle farms in 14 cities and counties across South Korea. No cases have been reported in South Jeolla, South and North Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.While awaiting the test results for seven suspected cases, the government plans to secure four million doses of vaccine by the end of this month to complete the inoculation of cattle nationwide by early November.Considering the three-week period for antibody formation, authorities expect the situation to stabilize within next month.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes. While it does not affect humans, it causes fever and skin nodules in cattle, with a fatality rate below ten percent.