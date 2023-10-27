Menu Content

Iran Says Hamas is Ready to Release Civilian Hostages

Written: 2023-10-27 10:13:56Updated: 2023-10-27 10:39:26

Iran Says Hamas is Ready to Release Civilian Hostages

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran said on Thursday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is ready to release civilian hostages held in the Gaza Strip. 

According to Reuters and other media outlets, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

The foreign minister added that Iran stands ready to "play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Turkey."

However, he stressed that the international community should push for the release of six thousand Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Regarding speculations about whether Iran would directly participate in the conflict, Amirabdollahian said that Iran does not welcome expansion of the war in the region. 

Nevertheless, the top diplomat said that if the genocide in Gaza continues, the United States "will not be spared from this fire." He also warned of "uncontrollable consequences of the unlimited financial, arms and operational support by the White House to the Tel Aviv regime."
