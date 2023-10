Photo : YONHAP News

Singer G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang has denied allegations of illegal drug use.In a statement released via his attorney on Friday, the artist, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said that he has never used drugs and he has no connection to the recent media reports regarding his alleged drug use.He also said he is aware of the concerns raised by many people, and will therefore actively and sincerely cooperate with the police investigation.The statement comes two days after the Incheon Metropolitan Police revealed that he had been booked on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.