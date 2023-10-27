CCTV: Fmr. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies at 68

China's state-run broadcaster, Chinese Central Television(CCTV), has reported that former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has died at the age of 68.CCTV said Li suffered a sudden heart attack on Thursday while resting in Shanghai and died ten minutes after midnight Friday, despite "all-out efforts" to revive him.The broadcaster said Li's obituary is expected to be issued soon.A graduate of Peking University, Li held various prominent roles throughout his career. He served as first secretary of the Communist Youth League of China, the governor of Henan Province, its party secretary, and later as the party secretary of Liaoning Province. In 2007, he became a standing member of the Communist Party's Politburo.In the following year, he was named the vice premier under former Chinese President Hu Jintao. After President Xi Jinping took power in 2013, Li was promoted to the position of premier, which is the second most powerful post within the Communist Party.During his decade-long premiership, Li oversaw the country's economic policies, which was centered on reducing the wealth gap and providing affordable housing.However, as President Xi consolidated his power, Li, who was not affiliated with a group loyal to the president, was sidelined towards the end of his premiership. He was succeeded by Li Qiang, a member of Xi's faction, in March.