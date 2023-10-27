Seoul Ward Offices to Reinforce Safety Management ahead of Halloween

Photo : YONHAP News

Ward offices in Seoul are set to reinforce safety management in the bustling areas of Itaewon, Hongdae, Myeongdong and Seongsu-dong as crowds are expected to gather for festivities ahead of Halloween next Tuesday.Seoul's Yongsan District plans to dispatch around three-thousand ward officials, police officers and fire personnel from Friday through Wednesday. The Itaewon area within the district was the site of the tragic crowd crush during Halloween last year, where over 150 people were killed and some 200 others injured.The ward said it will operate a system of cooperation with the local police and fire service for all-out efforts to prevent safety accidents.In the Hongdae area of Seoul's Mapo District, a joint situation room and emergency medical facility will operate on-site. Over two-thousand-800 safety personnel, including 600 public officials, will be dispatched to the area from Friday night through early Wednesday.Jung District officials overseeing the Myeongdong area plan to send out some 130 personnel to ensure public safety on the streets.In the Seongsu-dong area, Seoul Metro, the city-run subway operator, will regulate access to the nearby subway station to prevent accidents.