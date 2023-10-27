US Launches Airstrikes on IRGC-Linked Locations in Eastern Syria

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) early Friday.In a statement, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the precision self-defense strikes were a response to a recent series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups.With safety of U.S. personnel as utmost priority, Austin said U.S. President Joe Biden directed the strikes to make clear that the U.S. will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel and interests.He added that Washington will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect the American people should such attacks by Iran's proxies continue.While the "narrowly tailored" strikes in self-defense were intended to protect and defend U.S. personnel in the region, separate and distinct from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the defense chief stressed that the U.S. has no intent or desire to engage in further hostilities.According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 12 attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq and four in Syria since October 17, injuring 21 U.S. personnel.