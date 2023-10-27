FM Park Says Seoul Reiterated Position against N. Korean Repatriation to Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said Seoul has reiterated its position on repatriation of North Korean defectors to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stressing that they must not be repatriated against their will.This comes in the wake of recent reports that China forcibly sent back hundreds of North Korean defectors located in border areas. Japan's Kyodo News reported on Thursday that China is preparing for additional deportations.At a parliamentary audit on Friday, Park said such concerns have been expressed through diplomatic channels and that Seoul is calling for Beijing's constructive role in assisting the defectors reach the destination of their wish, including South Korea.Asked whether Seoul is cautious to clearly state its position considering bilateral ties with Beijing, the minister said while that is important, the defector issue is linked to international human rights.Acknowledging that China views the North Koreans as illegal migrants, whereas the South considers them to be its nationals, Park pledged all-out efforts to prevent further repatriations.