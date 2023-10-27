S. Korea Warns Russia It Will Not Look Idly Upon Missile Technology Transfer to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said Seoul has warned Moscow that it will not look on idly should the latter transfer its missile technology to Pyongyang, in return for provision of military supplies in the war against Ukraine.The remark came during Park's response to a question at Friday's parliamentary audit regarding talks between the South Korean Embassy in Moscow and the Russian foreign ministry last month following a North Korea-Russia summit in September.Asked about Russia's briefing to the South, the minister said while there were discussions on the promotion of bilateral relations, nothing specific was discussed regarding Moscow's military cooperation with Pyongyang.When pressed about the meeting, Park said Seoul had demanded Moscow verify whether it has agreed to send missile technology or weapons as requested by Pyongyang.The minister, however, declined to specify details of the North's reported arms provision, citing intelligence, adding that Seoul is keeping tabs on the situation through various sources.