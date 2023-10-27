BTS' Jimin, NewJeans Each Nominated in 4 Categories at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jimin and girl group NewJeans have each been nominated in four categories at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.According to a list of finalists on Thursday, Jimin was nominated in the Top Selling Song and Top Global K-pop Song categories for his solo track "Like Crazy." He has also been nominated for the Top Global K-pop Artist and Top K-pop Album for first solo album "Face." Fellow BTS member Jung Kook has been nominated in the Top Global K-Pop Song category for his solo track "Seven featuring Latto."NewJeans was nominated for Top Billboard Global Artist Excluding the U.S. They will compete against Jimin for the Top Global K-pop Artist, in the Top Global K-pop Song category with both their tracks "Ditto" and "OMG," and for Top K-pop Album with their second extended play "Get Up."With the introduction of four K-pop categories this year, girl group TWICE has been nominated in three categories, and two each for Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.Fifty Fifty, a K-pop girl group embroiled in a contract dispute with their management agency, was nominated for the Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-pop Song for their viral hit "Cupid."The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live on the Billboard social media channel on November 19.