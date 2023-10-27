Top Diplomats of U.S., China to Hold Talks Again on 27th

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of the United States and China held a meeting in Washington on Thursday and discussed bilateral issues, the war in Ukraine and their response to the Israel-Hamas armed conflict.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met at the State Department and continued their discussions over dinner.According to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the two envoys discussed various bilateral issues, regional and international issues, including areas of disagreement as well as exploring cooperation.China’s Foreign Ministry said that the two sides held in-depth exchange of views on Washington-Beijing relations and common interests in a constructive atmosphere.Both sides announced that the top diplomats will continue talks on Friday morning local time, raising the possibility that the two sides could discuss a potential Biden-Xi summit.The meeting between Blinken and Wang comes after three months, when the two met at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Jakarta in July.