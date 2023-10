Photo : YONHAP News

The Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) announced Thursday that it had killed the second-in-command of Hamas intelligence, who was considered one of the masterminds of the October 7th attack.According to CNN, the Israeli military announced in a joint statement with Israel Securities Authority(ISA) that it had mobilized fighter jets and killed the deputy chief of Hamas’ intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud in a strike in the Gaza Strip.The IDF released footage of the bombing of two buildings in the Gaza Strip, including the building where Barud was apparently in.The Israeli military added that the airstrike had also killed Hamas rocket unit commander Hassan al-Abdullah.ISA told CNN that it believes it has succeeded in eliminating dozens of high-ranking members of Hamas since it began its air raids in Gaza.