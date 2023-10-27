Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 51 Cattle Farms

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms in South Korea with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 51.Authorities announced the new tally as of 2 p.m. Friday, following the confirmation of two additional infections in the Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces each.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected last Thursday, the virus has spread to a total of 51 cattle farms in 17 cities and counties across South Korea.No cases have been reported in South Jeolla, South and North Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.While awaiting the test results for three suspected cases, the government has secured four million doses of vaccine to be ready for use by the end of this month to complete the inoculation of cattle nationwide by early November.Considering the three-week period for antibody formation, authorities expect the situation to stabilize within next month. LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes. While it does not affect humans, it causes fever and skin nodules in cattle, with a fatality rate below ten percent.