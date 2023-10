Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed condolences over the death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang who died early hours Friday from a heart attack.The foreign ministry said Seoul highly regards the contributions the deceased made in advancing South Korea-China ties as a close friend of Seoul. The ministry then conveyed condolences to bereaved family members.On sending a condolence message, a ministry official said the government is considering it and making preparations.On whether a government official will be attending Li’s funeral service, the official said Beijing has yet to make an announcement on the matter.When former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died last year, Beijing, in line with custom, did not extend invitations to foreign governments, political parties or dignitaries.