Army's Ground Operations Command Conduct Counter-fire FTX

Photo : YONHAP News

The Army’s Ground Operations Command says it is currently conducting a counter-fire field training exercise focused on responding to North Korea’s long-range artillery threats.The command said the latest exercise kicked off on Wednesday for a three-day run in association with a combined FTX organized by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.The counter-fire drill involves the participation of some five-thousand-400 troops, roughly 300 artillery and around one-thousand vehicles from a South Korea-U.S. counter-fire task force and the air force of the allies.Counter-fire operations focus on neutralizing, within the shortest period of time, North Korea’s long-range artillery that poses threat to the Seoul metro area in the event of contingency.The command said the main goal of the latest exercise is being prepared against North Korea’s Hamas-style simultaneous artillery attacks.Weapons mobilized for the field exercise include unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-battery radars, America's MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system, the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer, F-15K jets and the A-10 Thunderbolt II subsonic attack aircraft.