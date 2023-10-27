Police Ban Actor Lee Sun-kyun and Singer G-Dragon from Leaving the Country

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Lee Sun-kyun and singer G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang, who have been booked on illegal drug use charges, have been banned from leaving the country.The Incheon Metropolitan Police said on Friday that it slapped the travel ban on the two men via the justice ministry after confirming that the two are currently in the country.Police plan to soon conduct hair and urine sample testing on Lee and the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, to determine whether they used drugs and if so, how many times.As part of the drug scandal involving the actor, police confiscated the mobile phone of an employee of an entertainment venue in Seoul's Gangnam area who was earlier indicted. The establishment, which reportedly was frequented by Lee, is said to target high-income earners as its main clients.Police requested cell phone forensic experts to inspect the device in a bid to determine the charges against Lee and Kwon as well as to confirm whether there are any more suspects in the latest scandal.