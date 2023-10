Photo : YONHAP News

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will make a state visit to South Korea early next month at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The presidential office announced on Friday that Mattarella will be visiting from November 7 to 9.Yoon is set to hold a summit with the Italian president and discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economy, space, science and technology as well as culture.The two leaders are also likely to agree to upgrade ties to a strategic partnership as their countries will mark the 140th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year.Yoon had expressed hope to hold a summit with Mattarella when he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi last month.The date and venue of the summit are yet to be decided.