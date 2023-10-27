PPP Innovation Committee to Recommend Lifting Penalties on Former Party Chief and Daegu Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to recommend the party leadership to lift penalties imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.A member of the committee, Kim Kyung-jin, told reporters that during its first meeting on Friday, the committee decided to make the recommendation as its first item.The committee said the step would amount to a pardon for the sake of the party’s integration and unity, which committee chief, Ihn Yo-han, had underlined upon assuming the committee’s top post.The envisioned pardon would apply to Lee, Hong and Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won who all have been slapped with a suspension in party leadership.Also during Friday’s meeting, the committee decided to visit the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju on Monday.On Sunday, Ihn and some committee members plan to attend a memorial service marking the first anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush.