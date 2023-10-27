Menu Content

Politics

PPP Innovation Committee to Recommend Lifting Penalties on Former Party Chief and Daegu Mayor

Written: 2023-10-27 18:15:02Updated: 2023-10-27 18:21:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to recommend the party leadership to lift penalties imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo. 

A member of the committee, Kim Kyung-jin, told reporters that during its first meeting on Friday, the committee decided to make the recommendation as its first item. 

The committee said the step would amount to a pardon for the sake of the party’s integration and unity, which committee chief, Ihn Yo-han, had underlined upon assuming the committee’s top post. 
 
The envisioned pardon would apply to Lee, Hong and Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won who all have been slapped with a suspension in party leadership.

Also during Friday’s meeting, the committee decided to visit the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju on Monday. 

On Sunday, Ihn and some committee members plan to attend a memorial service marking the first anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush.
