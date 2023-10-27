Police Prepare Crowd Control Measures in Itaewon, Hongdae, Gangnam

Photo : YONHAP News

With Sunday marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people, authorities are making extra preparations to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy, after criticism of insufficient crowd control during the Halloween weekend festivities last year.Police and local governments have drafted various safety management measures, fences are in place at narrow alleyways to better manage pedestrian traffic while "red roads," featuring anti-slip painting, have also been created in areas that are expected to see high crowd density.Artificial intelligence-based security cameras will cause warning signals on electronic boards and sound an alarm when massive throngs begin to gather.Police and local authorities will also operate joint situation rooms in crowded downtown areas through November 1. Additional safety personnel will be deployed and clinics including medics and ambulances will also be on standby to brace for emergency situations.This year, Seoul expectslarge numbers to gather in Seoul's Hongdae and Gangnam areas and will dispatch some 12-hundred officers to the two locations and Itaewon while also stepping up crime prevention efforts.The police will also join hands with subway operator Seoul Metro to oversee crowding near subway stations.