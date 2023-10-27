Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 55 Cattle Farms in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms in South Korea with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 55.Authorities announced the new tally as of 2 p.m. Saturday, following the confirmation of three additional infections in Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected last Thursday, the virus has spread to a total of 55 cattle farms across South Korea. No cases have been reported in South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.While awaiting the test results for four suspected cases, the government is speeding up its vaccination efforts. Some 290-thousand cows have been vaccinated so far as the authorities plan to complete the inoculation of cattle nationwide by early November.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes.While it does not affect humans, it causes fever and skin nodules in cattle, with a fatality rate below ten percent.