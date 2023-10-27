Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 55 Cattle Farms in S. Korea

Written: 2023-10-28 13:28:25Updated: 2023-10-28 15:04:26

Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 55 Cattle Farms in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms in South Korea with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 55.

Authorities announced the new tally as of 2 p.m. Saturday, following the confirmation of three additional infections in Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces. 

Since the nation's first LSD case was detected last Thursday, the virus has spread to a total of 55 cattle farms across South Korea. No cases have been reported in South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.   

While awaiting the test results for four suspected cases, the government is speeding up its vaccination efforts. Some 290-thousand cows have been vaccinated so far as the authorities plan to complete the inoculation of cattle nationwide by early November.

LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes. 

While it does not affect humans, it causes fever and skin nodules in cattle, with a fatality rate below ten percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >