AP: Biden, Xi to Meet on APEC Summit Sidelines Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in San Francisco, according to the Associated Press.According to the official familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, the two sides worked out an agreement in principle to hold a meeting during the summit as visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.The official added the two sides have yet to hammer out details on the exact date, venue and other logistics.After his meeting with Wang, Sullivan said the two sides reaffirmed their desire to maintain strategic communication channels and push for additional high-level diplomacy including cooperation for a presidential summit in November.The White House said the two officials held candid, constructive discussions on bilateral issues, the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as Taiwan.Meanwhile President Biden, during talks with the Chinese diplomat, emphasized that both the U.S. and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication while underscoring the need to work together to address global challenges.The White House said Biden also conveyed his condolences over the passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang who according to Chinese state media died of a heart attack on Friday.