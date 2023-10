Photo : YONHAP News

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war wages on.In an emergency assembly session held at New York headquarters on Friday, the non-binding resolution received 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members.The text proposed by Jordan calls for an "immediate humanitarian truce" in Gaza to allow for access to humanitarian aid, but leaves out condemning the Hamas attacks on October 7.Canada submitted a revised version including such condemnation and also calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, but was voted down.South Korea, along with the U.S, Japan and European Union members, voted in favor of the revised document.Unlike UN Security Council resolutions, those adopted by the General Assembly are not legally binding.