Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Teachers Resume Weekend Protest in Yeouido Demanding Improved Rights

Written: 2023-10-28 14:25:26Updated: 2023-10-28 14:41:17

Teachers Resume Weekend Protest in Yeouido Demanding Improved Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers nationwide have gathered again in central Seoul to protest substantive improvements in their rights, after taking a break last week. 

The event started at 2 p.m. Saturday near the National Assembly in Yeouido with organ​izers saying it represents the collective action of the country's 500-thousand teachers. 

The participants will voice a number of demands including a transparent investigation into the suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho district in July, which sparked the ongoing nationwide protests, and recognizing it as a death while in service. 

Their demands also include a revision to a specific provision in the Child Welfare Act that concerns so-called "emotional abuse" of students in a bid to fundamentally address bullying and vicious complaints teachers suffer at the hands of parents.

Organizers said the rally will include a placard performance, remarks by lawyers and fellow teachers and a sneak peak of a song put together by coworkers of the late elementary school teacher before its official release.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >