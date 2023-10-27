Teachers Resume Weekend Protest in Yeouido Demanding Improved Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers nationwide have gathered again in central Seoul to protest substantive improvements in their rights, after taking a break last week.The event started at 2 p.m. Saturday near the National Assembly in Yeouido with organ​izers saying it represents the collective action of the country's 500-thousand teachers.The participants will voice a number of demands including a transparent investigation into the suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho district in July, which sparked the ongoing nationwide protests, and recognizing it as a death while in service.Their demands also include a revision to a specific provision in the Child Welfare Act that concerns so-called "emotional abuse" of students in a bid to fundamentally address bullying and vicious complaints teachers suffer at the hands of parents.Organizers said the rally will include a placard performance, remarks by lawyers and fellow teachers and a sneak peak of a song put together by coworkers of the late elementary school teacher before its official release.