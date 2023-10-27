Netanyahu: Israel Enters Second Stage of War in Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that the nation has entered the "second stage" in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The Israeli leader said in a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday night that the nation has embarked on the second stage of its war in Gaza as its troops waged ground operations in the besieged territory.Warning Israelis to expect a "difficult and long" campaign, Netanyahu said that it is the country's second war of independence, and the goal is to destroy Hamas' governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home.He added that his country is only at the start, vowing to destroy the enemy above and below ground.The Israeli leader also pledged to make every effort to secure the release of more than 200 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, adding that contact is continuing to secure the release despite the operations.Before declaring full-fledged ground operations, the Israeli military knocked down nearly all communications in Gaza with increased bombardment and artillery fire.