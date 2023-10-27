Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 60 Cattle Farms in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms in South Korea with confirmed lumpy skin disease (LSD) infections has risen to 60.Authorities announced the new tally as of 8 a.m. Sunday, following the confirmation of eight additional infections in Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected on October 20, the viral disease has been reported in 60 cattle farms in six cities and provinces: South and North Chungcheong, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North Jeolla Provinces, and Incheon. No cases have been reported in South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang Provinces or Jeju Island.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes. While it does not affect humans, it causes fever and skin nodules in cattle, with a fatality rate below ten percent.While awaiting the test results for two suspected cases, the government is speeding up its vaccination efforts. The authorities plan to bring in vaccines for two-point-73 million doses by Tuesday and complete the inoculation of cattle nationwide by November 10.