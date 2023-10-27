Actor Lee Sun-kyun Grilled over Drug Use Allegations, Tests Negative in Simple Drug Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Lee Sun-kyun tested negative in a simple drug test on Saturday.The Incheon Metropolitan Policy Agency summoned Lee on Saturday to question him over his alleged drug use.The police seized his mobile phone and vehicle with a search warrant, collected his hair and urine, and also conducted a simple drug test on his urine that resulted in a negative outcome.The police plan to send the sample to the National Forensic Service, with the results likely to come out in a month.Lee reportedly refused to make a statement on the drug use allegations during the questioning.Leaving the police office after the questioning, Lee said that he was very sorry for disappointing all the people who have supported him, and he would faithfully cooperate with the investigation.Lee is suspected of having used marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year.