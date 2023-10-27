Prime Minister to Visit Africa, Europe to Promote Busan Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will embark on a trip to Africa and Europe in an eleventh-hour effort to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.According to the prime minister’s office, Han will depart for a weeklong trip on Sunday after attending a high-level meeting of the government and the ruling People Power Party at his official residence in Seoul.During the trip through Saturday, the prime minister will visit five countries on two continents – Malawi, Togo, and Cameroon in Africa, and Norway and Finland in Europe – to strengthen diplomatic relations and drum up support for South Korea’s bid to host the Expo.Prime Minister Han will meet Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Monday. He will then meet with Togo’s Prime Minister Victoire Tomégah Dogbé and Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute during the visit to the two countries until Wednesday.After the trip to Africa, Han will visit Norway and Finland on Thursday and Friday to seek ways to strengthen cooperation in economic security. During the trip, Han is scheduled to meet with his Norwegian and Finnish counterparts, Jonas Gahr Støre and Petteri Orpo.The prime minister’s office said that during the trip, Han will seek to enhance substantial cooperation during talks with the countries and make his best effort to promote the Expo bid.