Gov't, Ruling Party Vow to Produce Measures to Prevent Recurrence of Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, the presidential office and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) have vowed to produce safety measures to prevent a recurrence of the Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people a year ago.In remarks at the start of the high-level meeting of the ruling bloc on Sunday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo offered his deep condolences to the survivors of the tragedy and the bereaved families of the victims.The prime minister said that the meeting will discuss the developments in the government's efforts for the past ten months to produce comprehensive measures to improve the national safety system.Han said that the government is making its best efforts for public safety, vowing to continue thorough checkups of safety measures and pursue related legislation.PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon also stressed that producing measures to prevent crowd accidents is the top agenda item for the meeting, and the ruling party will consult the government more closely to protect the people's lives and safety.The government and the party also pledged to make an all-out effort to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease, a viral disease that affects cattle.