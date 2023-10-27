N. Korea Blasts S. Korea-US Combined Anti-Submarine Warfare Naval Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized South Korea and the United States for holding a combined anti-submarine warfare naval exercise, calling it a provocation for a war against the regime.The Rodong Sinmun, the organ paper of the North’s ruling Workers Party, blasted the joint naval drill known as “Silent Shark,” saying that the invasive attempt by the United States and the warmongers of the puppet government is exceeding the dangerous line.South Korea and the United States staged the biennial Silent Shark naval exercise in waters near Guam from October 6 to 22.The North also took issue with the U.S. B-52 strategic bomber that recently landed in South Korea and the first-ever trilateral aerial exercise among South Korea, the United States and Japan last week, saying that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is heading towards an imminent crisis due to various war rehearsals.The daily accused the United States and South Korea of destroying peace and stability and escalating tensions.It also criticized Seoul and Washington for misleading the public by claiming that their exercises are aimed at containing threats from the North.