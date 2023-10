Photo : YONHAP News

Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo has been named the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The government announced the appointment on Sunday in a major reshuffle of the top military brass, which simultaneously replaced all seven four-star generals with lieutenant generals in an extremely rare move.It is the first time in ten years that a Navy officer has been appointed to the top military post since Adm. Choi Yoon-hee served as the JCS chairman from 2013 to 2015.Kim’s appointment will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing followed by approval in a Cabinet meeting Monday.The major military personnel reshuffle came 17 months after the previous massive reshuffle in May of last year, right after the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.