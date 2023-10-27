Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 61 Cattle Farms with 1st in S. Jeolla

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms in South Korea with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 61 with the first case to be detected in South Jeolla Province.Authorities announced the new tally as of 2 a.m. Sunday, following the confirmation of an additional infection in the province’s county of Muan.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected on October 20, the viral disease has been reported at 61 cattle farms in seven cities and provinces: South and North Chungcheong, Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North and South Jeolla and the city of Incheon. No cases have been reported in North and South Gyeongsang provinces or Jeju Island.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes. While it does not affect humans, it causes fever and skin nodules in cattle, with a fatality rate below ten percent.With no results for suspected cases pending at the moment, the government is speeding up its vaccination efforts to complete the complete nationwide inoculation of cattle by November 10 as authorities seek to bring in an additional two-point-73 million vaccine doses by Tuesday.