Police to Summon Actor Lee Sun-kyun Again for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The police plan to summon actor Lee Sun-kyun for questioning again on his suspected drug use as he refused to make a statement during Saturday’s interrogation.According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, Lee appeared before police but refused to make a statement regarding the allegations without specifying the reasons, and said he would be investigated when he appears next time.Since announcing plans to re-summon the actor soon, the police have been coordinating with Lee’s lawyer to set the date.With a simple urine drug test coming back negative on Saturday, more extensive results are expected in a month as the police send hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service.The police are also examining his mobile phone and vehicle.Lee is suspected of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year.