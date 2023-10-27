Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon’s Approval Rating Rises to 35.7% to Stop 3-Week Slide

Written: 2023-10-30 09:51:46Updated: 2023-10-30 09:57:31

Yoon’s Approval Rating Rises to 35.7% to Stop 3-Week Slide

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating rebounded for the first time in three weeks.

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-506 people over the age of 18 nationwide from last Monday to Friday, 35-point-seven percent of respondents had a positive evaluation of the president, up three-point-two percentage points from the previous week’s survey for the first rise in three weeks.

His disapproval rating fell two-point-two percentage points to 61-point-nine percent.

The survey commissioned by Energy Economic News had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Meanwhile, in a poll of one-thousand-four adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party stood at 35-point-eight percent, up zero-point-six percentage points from last week.

The main opposition Democratic Party claimed favorability of 48 percent with a rise of one-point-nine percentage points.
 
The poll had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >