Yoon’s Approval Rating Rises to 35.7% to Stop 3-Week Slide

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating rebounded for the first time in three weeks.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-506 people over the age of 18 nationwide from last Monday to Friday, 35-point-seven percent of respondents had a positive evaluation of the president, up three-point-two percentage points from the previous week’s survey for the first rise in three weeks.His disapproval rating fell two-point-two percentage points to 61-point-nine percent.The survey commissioned by Energy Economic News had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.Meanwhile, in a poll of one-thousand-four adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party stood at 35-point-eight percent, up zero-point-six percentage points from last week.The main opposition Democratic Party claimed favorability of 48 percent with a rise of one-point-nine percentage points.The poll had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.