Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to complete the acquisition of lumpy skin disease(LSD) vaccines by Wednesday for a nationwide inoculation of cattle.According to the agriculture ministry on Monday, doses for two-point-43 million have so far been distributed to local governments, including one-point-89 million doses brought in over the weekend.Another two-point-one million doses are expected by Tuesday, with vaccinations set to be completed by November 10.Over two-thousand personnel have been dispatched to assist around 70-thousand farms with less than 50 heads with the vaccination.Considering the maximum three-week period for LSD antibody formation, the government plans to check up on the vaccinated farms in three weeks' time.