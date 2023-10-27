Yoon Touts Middle East State Visits as Start of Economic Vitalization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol touted his state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar last week as the establishment of a regional “economic playing field” for South Korean firms worth 107 trillion won, or around 79 billion U.S. dollars.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Yoon said that with the combined efforts of the trips with a state visit to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) earlier in the year, he has completed summit diplomacy with the so-called “Big Three” in the Middle East.With over 79 billion dollars' worth of memorandums of understanding(MOU) and investment pledges forged with the three countries since last year, Yoon anticipated the creation of high-quality jobs and economic revitalization through exports and project orders.The president said Seoul has solidified energy security by signing a joint agreement with Riyadh for the storage of petroleum equivalent to five-point-three million barrels.Through a MOU in the hydrogen sector, Yoon looked forward to cooperation with Riyadh in hydrogen production, distribution and usage, while also pledging to enhance nuclear energy cooperation with the UAE and other partners in the region.The president then urged officials to put forth follow-up measures to the outcome of his Middle East tour with the notion that job creation and the public’s livelihoods are directly linked to economic diplomacy and the opening of the global market.He also called on his aides and the Cabinet to go out and meet with the people to listen to their concerns, establishing a system of continuous communication with the public.