Yoon Vows Consensus on Pension Reform Free of Influence of Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to do his best to generate public consensus on national pension reform without consideration for politics.At a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Yoon reiterated the administration's earlier promise to fully prepare an empirical basis, opinion polls and reform recommendations to bring about a nonpartisan agreement.Addressing the opposition's criticism that the government's revised pension scheme and entailing reform measures lack substance, the president said putting forth numbers without a scientific basis or public consensus would only spark discord.Emphasizing that the government had accumulated data through over 80 rounds of consultation with experts while collecting public opinion through polling, Yoon promised to fulfill an earlier guarantee to establish consensus.He said the administration intends active participation and support as the National Assembly is set to draw up a legislative revision bill.Last Friday, the health ministry proposed to "gradually" increase the national pension premium rate in a bid to improve the financial soundness of the country's pension system, but vowed to push to differentiate the increase rate among age groups for fairness.