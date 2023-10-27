Yoon to Attend Meeting with DP Chief Prior to 2024 Budget Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung at a gathering of political leaders at the National Assembly before he gives a budget speech on Tuesday.DP chief spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said on Monday that Lee himself made the decision to attend the meeting, set to be presided over by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.It would mark some of the closest contact between the two since the president’s inauguration last May as they have only exchanged brief greetings at events, leading to speculation of a breakthrough for cooperation amid deep polarization between the ruling and opposition blocs.The list of expected attendants at the meeting includes party leaders and floor leaders from both the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the DP as well as the president of the Constitutional Court, the prime minister, the chief of the election watchdog and the head of the state audit agency.Last week, PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon suggested a meeting with his DP counterpart that was met with a counter-proposal by Lee of a three-way meeting including the president, but was effectively rejected by the top office.