Cabinet Approves Amendment to Enable Life Sentence without Parole

Photo : YONHAP News

A legislative amendment aimed at establishing life imprisonment without parole has been approved by the Cabinet.The justice ministry said on Monday that with the approval, the National Assembly will now handle the revision requiring courts to declare the eligibility of parole when ordering life imprisonment.The ministry said the revision reflects concerns by the courts and the families of victims of heinous crimes about the current system, which allows convicted criminals with life sentences to seek parole after 20 years.The new system is expected to ensure that criminals effectively pay for their crimes by remaining separate from society in light of the fact that the death penalty has not been carried out since December 1997.Justice minister Han Dong-hoon said the amendment would be necessary in consideration of victims whose lives had been taken away and the lifelong pain suffered by their families, as well as the protection of the law-abiding public from such vicious crimes.