Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Park Discusses Israel-Hamas War Escalation with Regional FMs

Written: 2023-10-30 13:58:54Updated: 2023-10-30 15:13:56

FM Park Discusses Israel-Hamas War Escalation with Regional FMs

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held phone conversations with his counterparts in Israel, the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Jordan to discuss concerns over rising fatalities amid Israel's expanded ground operation in Gaza.

During talks with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen on Sunday, Park strongly condemned the indiscriminate attacks by Palestine's Hamas militants, while wishing for a prompt release of hostages.

The South Korean minister stressed the importance of abiding by international laws on the protection of civilians, calling for the prevention of further harm to innocent noncombatants.

Speaking to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Park said the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas must not be expanded, agreeing on the need for a humanitarian ceasefire.

The minister also sought cooperation for the safety of South Koreans in Israel, Lebanon and elsewhere in the region.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >