KDI: Economic Activity of Women in 30s Increased with Fewer Children

Photo : YONHAP News

New data has established a direct correlation between the declining birth rate to a sharp increase in economic participation by women in their 30s over the last decade.According to a report released by Korea Development Institute on Monday, a decline in women in their 30s with children inversely increase their employment figures, but child-rearing remains a major influence despite a significant improvement in the balance of work and family.While the report also showed that economic participation of the demographic in question was lower than that of men of the same age and women in other age groups, it has risen sharply since 2010 and recently surpassed women aged 40 to 64, while narrowing the gap with men in their 30s.The study compared the economic activities and child status of women born between 1988 and 1992, aged 30 to 34 as of last year, with women born from 1983 to 1987 who comprised the same age group in 2017.The results showed that women born between 1983 and 1987 have a significantly higher rate of economic participation than the previous generation, with a higher proportion of unmarried women and married women without a child.The report went on to suggest the necessity of strengthening systems for workers concerning childbirth and childcare, such as reduced or flexible hours during childcare and the creation of a family-friendly work environment.