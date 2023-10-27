DP after Import Ban on Processed Marine Goods from Fukushima Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has announced that it will seek to ban the import of processed marine products from the Fukushima area and take a hard line on items at risk of radioactive contamination.The DP’s committee on countermeasures against the Fukushima nuclear plant water discharge announced during a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday the legislation on the ban as well as an ordinance on at-risk foodstuffs will be pursued.In the conference, party floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo slammed the government and the ruling party for failing to prevent the release of contaminated water and instead siding with Japan on the matter.Currently, the importation of marine products caught in Fukushima Prefecture and seven nearby prefectures is prohibited, but processed foods are not subject to an import ban.The committee’s head of strategic planning, Kim Sung-hwan, also noted that in 2021, a special rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council(UNHRC) issued a statement saying that the Japanese government’s decision to discharge contaminated water is a human rights violation.He added that the DP will invite a special rapporteur from the UNHRC to the National Assembly to raise the issue.Committee chair Woo Won-shik said the legislation will be based on the results of the recent government audit.