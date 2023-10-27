Yoon, Kishida Receive Kennedy Foundation Award for Courage

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have both been honored with a special International Profile in Courage Award by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.In a video message livestreamed at the ceremony on Sunday night, Eastern time, Yoon said he feels a profound sense of responsibility to promote freedom, peace and prosperity around the world through a strong solidarity with the U.S. and Japan.Reflecting on former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's insight that there cannot be reforms and innovation without courage, Yoon pledged to put in greater efforts through sacrifice and dedication.In his video message, Kishida promised continued efforts to open a new era in the South Korea-Japan relations, based on friendship and trust with Yoon, while also vowing to closely coordinate with Seoul and Washington to achieve regional peace and stability.The foundation has honored the two leaders with the special award for their efforts to improve relations between their countries despite internal opposition due to colonial-era issues.South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong and Japanese Consulate-General Kotaro Suzuki received the awards on their behalf.