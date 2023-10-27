Prosecutors Raid SPC Group, Exec. Offices in Union Coercion Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the headquarters and executive offices of food and beverage company SPC Group over allegations that workers were coerced into withdrawing union memberships.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began the search and seizure on suspicion that a group subsidiary, PB Partners, compelled unionized workers at the group's bakery chain Paris Baguette to withdraw from the umbrella Korea Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU).The subsidiary is also accused of engaging in unfair labor practices, such as discrimination against unionized workers in promotions.The state investigative agency is reportedly seeking to obtain evidence that group chairman Hur Young-in and other executives had been briefed on and gave orders related to the alleged practices.Last October, the labor ministry's Seongnam office referred the case of PB Partners CEO Hwang Jae-bok and 27 other executives to the prosecution with a recommendation for indictment for violating the labor union and relations laws.