Photo : YONHAP News

The number of farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 64.Authorities announced the new tally as of 2 p.m. Monday following the confirmation of three additional infections in the South Chungcheong, North Jeolla and Gangwon provinces.Authorities are currently conducting tests for four suspected cases.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.