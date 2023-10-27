Israeli Forces Continue and Expand Ground Operations in Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli forces say their ground operations in Gaza continued and expanded overnight on Sunday.The Israel Defense Forces(IDF) said in a statement on social media platform, X, on Monday that an aircraft of the Israeli Air Force(IAF), guided by ground forces, “struck a Hamas post and some 20 terrorist operatives in it.”The statement added that by mobilizing drones and fighter jets, the IDF hit some 600 Hamas facilities, including armories and hideouts while also “eliminating multiple terrorists barricaded within civilian buildings and terrorist tunnels who attempted to attack the forces.”The IDF added that it “spotted armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post near the Al-Azhar University and guided an IAF fighter jet to strike them.”As Israeli troops waged ground operations in the besieged territory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared last Saturday that the nation has entered the "second stage" in the war against the Palestinian militant group.