PPP Innovation Committee to Recommend Pardons for Former Party Chief and Daegu Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to recommend the party leadership to grant pardons to former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo who have been slapped with a suspension in party leadership.A member of the committee, Oh Shin-hwan, told reporters that the committee reached the decision on Monday. Whether such penalties should be lifted will be decided during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Thursday.The move comes after the committee decided during its first meeting last Friday to make the recommendation as its top item.The PPP suspended the party membership of former chair Lee for 18 months last July over allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case and for openly and repeatedly criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol and the party.Mayor Hong was slapped with a ten-month suspension of party membership in July for causing controversy by playing golf on the day some parts of the nation were devastated by torrential rains.Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won is also expected to be granted pardon. He is subject to a one-year suspension of party membership for making controversial remarks, including a comment that he opposed the inclusion of the spirit of the May 18 Democratization Movement in the Constitution.